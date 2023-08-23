×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Prudence Sekgodiso cruises into 800m semifinals at world championships

23 August 2023 - 11:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Prudence Sekgodiso of Team South Africa reacts with Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain in the Women's 800m heats on day five of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
Prudence Sekgodiso of Team South Africa reacts with Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain in the Women's 800m heats on day five of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Prudence Sekgodiso easily qualified for the women’s 800m semifinals at the world championships in Budapest, finishing second in her heat on Wednesday morning.

Sekgodiso, who fell out at the semifinal stage at the previous edition of the showpiece in Eugene last year, clocked 1min 59.72sec behind Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, the European champion and world championship silver medallist who clocked 1:59.53.

The first three from each of the seven heats advance to the semifinals on Friday. The final is scheduled for the last day of the championships on Sunday.

Botswana's Tebogo wins Africa's first men's 100m medal as Lyles triumphs

American Noah Lyles won the men's 100m gold at the world championships in Budapest on Sunday, while Botswana's Letsile Tebogo became the first ...
Sport
2 days ago

Akani Simbine powers through to semifinals of World Championships

Akani Simbine powered through the 100m heats at the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday, showing he has the tools to negotiate his way ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...
Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor