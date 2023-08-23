Prudence Sekgodiso easily qualified for the women’s 800m semifinals at the world championships in Budapest, finishing second in her heat on Wednesday morning.
Sekgodiso, who fell out at the semifinal stage at the previous edition of the showpiece in Eugene last year, clocked 1min 59.72sec behind Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, the European champion and world championship silver medallist who clocked 1:59.53.
The first three from each of the seven heats advance to the semifinals on Friday. The final is scheduled for the last day of the championships on Sunday.
Prudence Sekgodiso cruises into 800m semifinals at world championships
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
