Ethiopian Tadu Nare defends Spar series title with win in Cape Town
Image: SUPPLIED
Ethiopian Tadu Nare successfully defended her Spar Grand Prix 10km Women's title on Sunday as South African roadrunners continued to struggle in the series.
The 21-year-old clinched the title claiming top honours in the Cape Town leg, which was the last race in this year's series, in a time of 31 min 53 sec.
She won the race ahead of countrywoman Selam Gebre (32:18) and Namibian veteran Helalia Johannes (32:21).
Kesa Moletsane was the first South African to cross the line in fourth place in 33:15.
Nare’s victory in the Cape saw her clinch the Grand Prix title with five victories in six races. She finished second in the race in Gqeberha, which was won by Nedbank Running Club teammate Johannes.
