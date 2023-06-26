Nare calls on SA athletes to work harder to catch up

After clocking 31.26 to win the Durban leg of the Spar Grand Prix race yesterday, Tadu Nare offered a piece of advice to her South African challengers, saying they must work harder to catch up with her fellow Ethiopians.

Nare, 22, may have just participated in two of the three competition’s 10km events of the year so far but she’s on course for a third consecutive Grand Prix triumph. Nare came into the race as a hot favourite, having won the Gqeberha segment of this Grand Prix. The Ethiopian missed the first event of the six-race series in Cape Town in April.

“SA as a country has the facilities we don’t have in Ethiopia, so the athletes should capitalise on that. What I can say to them is that they must work harder than they do and make use of the facilities,” Nare said at the post-race media conference.

Nare’s compatriot, Selam Gebre, came second again with 31.37. Gabre achieved the same feat in Gqeberha. Glenrose Xaba was the first local home in 31.55, her person best (PB) in 10km. As much as she was happy to achieve a PB, Xaba said she didn’t feel well during the race.