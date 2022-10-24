After an international runner claimed the Spar 10km women Grand Prix for the third year in succession yesterday, fourth-placed Kesa Molotsane called for local athletics authorities to do more to ensure SA athletes are at an appropriate competitive level.
Molotsane again attended yesterday’s post-race press conference after the final race of the six-legged series at Cape Town’s Greenpoint Athletics Stadium. The three top positions were occupied by Ethiopians Tadu Nare (first place in 31:53), Salem Gebre (second in 32:18), and Helalia Johannes of Namibia (32:21).
Having no representation on the podium is a sight SA athletes have been accustomed to since Helalia took advantage of the series being opened to non-South Africans in 2019, when she won all the six races with effortlessly.
Nare, 21, now seems to be the new owner of the Grand Prix, defending the title she won last year after winning her fifth of six races in warm Mother City conditions.
Molotsane came in two minutes later in a commendable 33:15 to place as the fastest South African. She also finished fourth overall with 132 points, a distant 47 behind Nare. But Molotsane reckons instead of giving up before races even begin SA should strive to improve the backing of its athletes.
“The main difference is internationals come here as full-time athletes," Free Stater Molotsane said.
“When they say they are elite you know that they have all the support - medical, training, diet and coaching. We need that here so that we can reach the same level. They have camps where they train in groups. It’s easier for them to understand what the coach wants.”
Kesa calls for backing for SA athletes as Nare completes win
International runners dominate Grand Prix for third year in a row
Image: Rogan Ward
After an international runner claimed the Spar 10km women Grand Prix for the third year in succession yesterday, fourth-placed Kesa Molotsane called for local athletics authorities to do more to ensure SA athletes are at an appropriate competitive level.
Molotsane again attended yesterday’s post-race press conference after the final race of the six-legged series at Cape Town’s Greenpoint Athletics Stadium. The three top positions were occupied by Ethiopians Tadu Nare (first place in 31:53), Salem Gebre (second in 32:18), and Helalia Johannes of Namibia (32:21).
Having no representation on the podium is a sight SA athletes have been accustomed to since Helalia took advantage of the series being opened to non-South Africans in 2019, when she won all the six races with effortlessly.
Nare, 21, now seems to be the new owner of the Grand Prix, defending the title she won last year after winning her fifth of six races in warm Mother City conditions.
Molotsane came in two minutes later in a commendable 33:15 to place as the fastest South African. She also finished fourth overall with 132 points, a distant 47 behind Nare. But Molotsane reckons instead of giving up before races even begin SA should strive to improve the backing of its athletes.
“The main difference is internationals come here as full-time athletes," Free Stater Molotsane said.
“When they say they are elite you know that they have all the support - medical, training, diet and coaching. We need that here so that we can reach the same level. They have camps where they train in groups. It’s easier for them to understand what the coach wants.”
Ethiopian Tadu Nare defends Spar series title with win in Cape Town
However, there was an upside.
“Having international athletes winning for the last three years has actually improved our athletics,” she said. “We used to win with times of 33, 34 minutes but they [internationals have upped the game, hence we see improved times from South Africans.”
Molotsane conceded SA athletes were hampered by the size of South Africa, which made training in groups unfeasible. “Logistically it wouldn’t work for us but if we had proper funding we could do this provincially. This is what I’m pushing for,” she said.
Meanwhile, Nare pledged to use her R195 000 winnings to finish construction of a house for her mother in Ethiopia. “Building has already commenced,” she said through an interpreter. “I’m so happy to have won this again. My plan was to better my record and run a sub-31. It didn’t happen but I’m still happy.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos