Ethiopian runner Nare produces dominant performance to win Spar 10km race in Mbombela

It was another dominant performance by Ethiopian athlete Tadu Nare, who won the third leg of the Spar Grand Prix series in Mbombela in time of 32.43 on Saturday.

Helalia Johannes, of Namibia, finished in second place with a time of 33.03 and they were joined on the podium by young Ethiopian Selam Gebre who finished third in 33.12.

Glenrose Xaba became the first SA athlete home with a time of 33.37 as she finished fourth.

With three races left, Nare is in pole-position to defend her Grand Prix title having won in Durban and now in Mbombela, while finishing second in the first leg in Gqeberha.

She is leading at the top of the Grand Prix with races in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow.

The three broke away from the leading group which made it to 10 in a tough course with big hills around the Mbombela Stadium at 6km.

The three ran together opening up a huge gap and Nare had a clear game plan of breaking away from the pack with 1km left and she showed her class when she again outsprinted Johannes for the win.

Johannes also finished second in Durban and she will miss the race in Tshwane on August 6 as she will be taking part in the Commonwealth Games.

With Nare the favourite to defend her title, she promised to do her best in the remaining races to win them all.

“I know I am the favourite to win the title with Johannes not taking part in the next race, but that does not mean I should relax,” said Nare.

“I will continue to give my best in the remaining legs to make sure I defend the title.”

Johannes was happy with her performance saying her preparations were disrupted as she was in hospital at the beginning of the week.

“I didn’t train well but I’m pleased with what I achieved and now my focus is on the Commonwealth Games.”