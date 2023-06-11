×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

'Records are meant to be broken': Frith congratulates Gerda on Down mark

11 June 2023 - 12:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Gerda Steyn won the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Gerda Steyn won the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

Frith van der Merwe breathed a sigh of relief at hearing the news that Gerda Steyn had broken her 34-year-old Comrades Marathon mark on Sunday morning.

Frith van der Merwe celebrates her extraordinary 1989 Comrades win. Van der Merwe finished 15th overall and her 5hr 54 min 43 sec down run record still stands today.
Frith van der Merwe celebrates her extraordinary 1989 Comrades win. Van der Merwe finished 15th overall and her 5hr 54 min 43 sec down run record still stands today.
Image: gsport4girls

The Benoni-based English teacher was unable to watch the end of the race after load-shedding kicked in at 10am, but she was impressed with Steyn’s 5 hrs 44 min 54 sec blitz from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

“That’s excellent,” said Van der Merwe,  who clocked 5:54:32 on the Down run in 1989. “Well done to Gerda. It was a privilege holding the record and I’m really pleased she was the one to take it. She’s really nice.

“And I like being out of the limelight,” she said, joking she was getting too old to appear in TV interviews.

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death