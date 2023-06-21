‘The 2023 Soweto Marathon is not cancelled,’ says Gauteng Athletics

That dispute appears to have threated the 2023 race.
“CGA is dismayed at an incorrect media statement issued by the disgruntled suspended members that the Soweto Marathon 2023 will not take place,” the provincial body said.
“On Sunday ,June 18, as part of the ongoing engagement, CGA met Soweto athletics clubs — in attendance were 15 of 17 beneficiary clubs — to ensure the race is hosted successfully after the suspension of the trust members. The clubs welcomed the suspension of the three members and clearly indicated to CGA the race must take place in 2023.
“The beneficiaries at the meeting also felt that with only four members remaining on the structure, two additional members be added to the working committee to ensure the race is successfully organised this year.
“We are concerned that disgruntled suspended members are trying to put the sport into disrepute and hold the race to ransom. CGA cannot allow that the race is governed by individuals other than beneficiary clubs of Soweto who are the rightful owners of the race.
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) says the 2023 Soweto Marathon has not been cancelled.
CGA denied reports quoting the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) that the event, scheduled for November 5, has been called off due a long-standing broadcast dispute.
The at-times controversial internal politics of the organisers of the troubled marathon appear to have reared their head again.
CGA alleged in a statement on Wednesday reports that this year's race was cancelled emerged due to misinformation spread by three members of the SMT and CGA who have been suspended from athletics.
The 2022 Soweto Marathon went ahead despite a TV blackout that arose due to a dispute between Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the trust. ASA was reportedly upset with the trust for approaching the SABC when the national body had signed an agreement with SuperSport.
That dispute appears to have threated the 2023 race.
“CGA is dismayed at an incorrect media statement issued by the disgruntled suspended members that the Soweto Marathon 2023 will not take place,” the provincial body said.
“On Sunday ,June 18, as part of the ongoing engagement, CGA met Soweto athletics clubs — in attendance were 15 of 17 beneficiary clubs — to ensure the race is hosted successfully after the suspension of the trust members. The clubs welcomed the suspension of the three members and clearly indicated to CGA the race must take place in 2023.
“The beneficiaries at the meeting also felt that with only four members remaining on the structure, two additional members be added to the working committee to ensure the race is successfully organised this year.
“We are concerned that disgruntled suspended members are trying to put the sport into disrepute and hold the race to ransom. CGA cannot allow that the race is governed by individuals other than beneficiary clubs of Soweto who are the rightful owners of the race.
“The 2023 Soweto Marathon is not cancelled and the working committee is submitting a detailed plan for hosting a successful race.”
SABC Sport quoted an alleged statement by SMT chair Sello Khunou saying: “The ongoing dispute [between the] ASA and the Soweto Marathon Trust regarding the broadcast rights remains unresolved.
“Furthermore, ASA, through the CGA, informed the SMT the Soweto Marathon has been removed from CGA’s calendar of races for 2023.
“It is thereby, unfortunately and with reluctance that SMT announces the cancellation of the 2023 edition.”
ASA media liaison consultant Sifiso Cele said the body would not comment on the issue as it was a provincial matter.
