Sport

Proteas keen to follow cricketers' exploits in cup

Last medal team had in world championships was in 1995

12 April 2023 - 09:07
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says the Proteas are under pressure to deliver a medal in the Netball World Cup to be staged in Cape Town this winter.

The exploits of SAs womens cricket team at the Womens T20 World Cup, where they finished as runners-up after losing to Australia in the final, have put pressure on the netball Proteas to also get a podium finish in the tournament SA hosts from July 28 to August 6.

Molokwane acknowledged that the pressure on the team has intensified because of the performance of Hilton Moreeng’s team in the recent T20 global showpiece.

“I mean they are under pressure, I’m not under pressure,” said Molokwane to the media at the launch of the Pep mini netball festival. 

“The cricket girls did well on home soil, if the cricket girls could come home with a medal, what are you coming home back with? That’s my question to the [netball] team and the coach. I don’t think it’s only my question, it’s a question from South Africans. The last medal we had in the world championships was in 1995, they need to kill that, they need to change the narrative, they have the capability,” she said. 

In their preparations for the World Cup, Norma Plummer’s side have played in the quad series against Australia, England and New Zealand. They also had a training camp in Australia and another at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport. 

Molokwane said in their camps the Proteas were given mental support to make sure they don’t succumb to pressure during the three months at the World Cup.

“I have seen most of them working hard, the most important thing is mindset, the mindset of the players is key, once they put it in their mind that they will do it, they shall do it.  

“They are well supported, they have everything a team can have to be prepared, we made sure that we take care of every one of them. When you are well-taken care of, you behave well, you play well and make the right decisions. Mentality is something we are taking care of,” Molokwane said. 

