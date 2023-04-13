×

Sport

Netball league season kicks off in Polokwane this month

Telecommunications giant Telkom renews sponsorship for three years

By Sowetan Reporter - 13 April 2023 - 08:00
The 2023 edition of the domestic netball league, the Telkom Netball League (TNL), is set to start on the 27th of April at the Ngoako Ramahlodi Sports Complex in Seshego, Polokwane for the opening week before heading to Pretoria in May.
Image: Supplied

The 2023 Telkom Netball League (TNL) will start on April 27 at the Ngoako Ramatlhodi  Sports Complex in Seshego, Polokwane, for its opening week before heading to Pretoria in May.

Telecommunications giant Telkom, which is the headline sponsor of the domestic league are in the fifth year of their partnership with the netball federation since coming on board in 2019.

“Our relationship with Telkom is growing from strength to strength with every year that passes. As a federation, we are delighted about their commitment to the growth and development of the sport. Their sponsorship renewal for another three years is a testament to their dedication to the sport, and we appreciate that,” said Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane.

The second and final leg of the league will be played at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria between June 2 and July 1.

Gugu Mthembu, Telkom’s chief marketing officer, said: “As proud sponsors of this year’s TNL, we look forward to yet another successful competition and ultimately continuing with the development of netball in SA.”

“Through TNL, we want to continue showcasing the best netball talent in the country, whilst growing the sport and encouraging South African youth to stand tall through life’s adversities.” 

Netball SA further announced two new teams would be added to the league, bringing the total number of competing teams to 15. The two additional teams are from the Free State and Limpopo provinces. They will be known as Free State Sonoblomo and Limpopo Lilies, respectively.

The two added teams will ply their trade in the second division of the league, while the Eastern Cape Aloes who are the champions of the same division earn a promotion to the first division.

