Chauke helping schoolgirls to dream big via sport

With three months to go until the Netball World Cup, Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke says they are fine-tuning key aspects of their game including their error rate and conversion of turnovers.
The Proteas are the host team for the 16-team World Cup in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6, and they will be looking to deliver a podium finish and meet expectations. For preparations, the Proteas had a training camp in Australia in February and last month they were at the Academy Sport in Stellenbosch.
Chauke, who is working along with coach Norma Plummer to get the team ready for the global showpiece, is happy with the progress the team is making but has stressed they need to eliminate errors in their game and be clinical.
"The preps are going well," said Chauke to the media on the sidelines of the Pep Mini Netball launch at Wendywood Primary School in Johannesburg yesterday.
"As a coach, you’re never satisfied with what the girls are doing, you always want something and to get better and better. One thing we are working towards is decreasing the error rate and the turnovers that we concede, we are constantly working on decreasing that.
“We want to make sure we capitalise when we have the ball in hand, be it our own centre pass or an opponent committing a turnover, you must shoot from those. When you play those big countries, there are very few turnovers, so you have to capitalise when you do have one. That’s what we are working on," she said.
Chauke was unveiled as an ambassador of the Pep Mini Netball, which falls under the structures of South African Schools Netball. Chauke, who started playing netball at Magangeni Primary School in Malamulele, Limpopo, hopes the mini netball series which will have 18 festivals across Western Cape, Gauteng and Free State can inspire children from remote areas to dream big.
“I never shy away from telling where I come from," she said.
"The moment you share your story, you don’t know who you are inspiring and motivating to keep going. Who would have thought that a young black girl from Malamulele would be the assistant coach of the national team at a World Cup in SA? People like me don’t have dreams like that."
Chauke helping schoolgirls to dream big via sport
Proteas assistant coach named ambassador for Pep Mini Netball
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
With three months to go until the Netball World Cup, Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke says they are fine-tuning key aspects of their game including their error rate and conversion of turnovers.
The Proteas are the host team for the 16-team World Cup in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6, and they will be looking to deliver a podium finish and meet expectations. For preparations, the Proteas had a training camp in Australia in February and last month they were at the Academy Sport in Stellenbosch.
Chauke, who is working along with coach Norma Plummer to get the team ready for the global showpiece, is happy with the progress the team is making but has stressed they need to eliminate errors in their game and be clinical.
"The preps are going well," said Chauke to the media on the sidelines of the Pep Mini Netball launch at Wendywood Primary School in Johannesburg yesterday.
"As a coach, you’re never satisfied with what the girls are doing, you always want something and to get better and better. One thing we are working towards is decreasing the error rate and the turnovers that we concede, we are constantly working on decreasing that.
“We want to make sure we capitalise when we have the ball in hand, be it our own centre pass or an opponent committing a turnover, you must shoot from those. When you play those big countries, there are very few turnovers, so you have to capitalise when you do have one. That’s what we are working on," she said.
Chauke was unveiled as an ambassador of the Pep Mini Netball, which falls under the structures of South African Schools Netball. Chauke, who started playing netball at Magangeni Primary School in Malamulele, Limpopo, hopes the mini netball series which will have 18 festivals across Western Cape, Gauteng and Free State can inspire children from remote areas to dream big.
“I never shy away from telling where I come from," she said.
"The moment you share your story, you don’t know who you are inspiring and motivating to keep going. Who would have thought that a young black girl from Malamulele would be the assistant coach of the national team at a World Cup in SA? People like me don’t have dreams like that."
Mdaka drums up financial backing for women’s sport
Netball Proteas all kitted out and raring to go for World Cup
Quad Series a useful test for beaten Proteas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos