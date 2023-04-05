×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Chauke helping schoolgirls to dream big via sport

Proteas assistant coach named ambassador for Pep Mini Netball

05 April 2023 - 09:06
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Girls show off their skills during the Pep mini netball launch in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Girls show off their skills during the Pep mini netball launch in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

With three months to go until the Netball World Cup, Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke says they are fine-tuning key aspects of their game including their error rate and conversion of turnovers. 

The Proteas are the host team for the 16-team World Cup in Cape Town from July 28 to August 6, and they will be looking to deliver a podium finish and meet expectations. For preparations, the Proteas had a training camp in Australia in February and last month they were at the Academy Sport in Stellenbosch. 

Chauke, who is working along with coach Norma Plummer to get the team ready for the global showpiece, is happy with the progress the team is making but has stressed they need to eliminate errors in their game and be clinical. 

"The preps are going well," said Chauke to the media on the sidelines of the Pep Mini Netball launch at Wendywood Primary School in Johannesburg yesterday. 

"As a coach, you’re never satisfied with what the girls are doing, you always want something and to get better and better. One thing we are working towards is decreasing the error rate and the turnovers that we concede, we are constantly working on decreasing that.  

“We want to make sure we capitalise when we have the ball in hand, be it our own centre pass or an opponent committing a turnover, you must shoot from those. When you play those big countries, there are very few turnovers, so you have to capitalise when you do have one. That’s what we are working on," she said.

Chauke was unveiled as an ambassador of the Pep Mini Netball, which falls under the structures of South African Schools Netball. Chauke, who started playing netball at Magangeni Primary School in Malamulele, Limpopo, hopes the mini netball series which will have 18 festivals across Western Cape, Gauteng and Free State can inspire children from remote areas to dream big. 

“I never shy away from telling where I come from," she said.

"The moment you share your story, you don’t know who you are inspiring and motivating to keep going. Who would have thought that a young black girl from Malamulele would be the assistant coach of the national team at a World Cup in SA? People like me don’t have dreams like that." 

Mdaka drums up financial backing for women’s sport

Former Proteas captain Simnikiwe Mdaka has urged the corporates that have female-targeted consumers to invest in women’s sports.
Sport
5 days ago

Netball Proteas all kitted out and raring to go for World Cup

Netball Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke is pleased with the progress the players are making at their training camp in Stellenbosch as they ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Quad Series a useful test for beaten Proteas

Spar Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke says the Quad Series revealed that there’s plenty of room for improvement for her side before Netball ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...