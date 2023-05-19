Stick to the blueprint, advises Am as Boks prepare for World Cup

The Springboks are bracing themselves for a massive international window, which includes the defence of the Rugby World Cup in September in France.
As the holders of the Webb Ellis Cup, the Boks have a target on their back, teams want to knock them off their perch. Hosts France are odds-on favourites, followed by Ireland, the Boks and New Zealand with Australia and England lurking at the back.
Going into the World Cup in Japan in 2019, the Boks were the underdogs and now they are the team to beat. However, that does not frighten them according to star Lukhanyo Am.
“We obviously know we are the defending champions and the teams will come for us, but we are also in a good position as a group. We are not the only favourites in the World Cup,” Am told Sowetan this week.
“I reckon any out of the top five in the rankings could go all the way. For us, we have got the experience in the camp. We’ve got the experience from 2019 because we managed to keep the majority of the group together, so we are in a good space.
“I think the depth we have in the group and our being together this long has been beneficial, the bond and experience we have created will help us,” he said.
There are varying styles of play in international rugby and teams have evolved since the last global showpiece catching up to the Bok. In 2019, the Springboks won the competition mainly thanks to a good defensive structure, physical dominance from the forward pack and utilising their X-Factor players. Am believes they should stick to that blueprint.
“The game, in general, has evolved,” said Am.
“All teams have their DNA and their strengths and they all use their strengths. We have our strengths and I feel like we don’t need to change or be out there and look for problems that are not there. We do have our strength but we do know we have to improve in certain areas of the game. Our management staff are good at that and I'm sure they have plans in place for that.”
The Boks are currently in Durban for the first of two preparation camps this month to prepare for the international season. The second will be from Monday to Wednesday in Cape Town.
Stick to the blueprint, advises Am as Boks prepare for World Cup
Centre says their bond, experience will help them succeed
