×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kerr confident Marumo Gallants will make the cut

‘I have been here four times before and managed to survive’

19 May 2023 - 09:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Dylan Kerr, coach of Marumo Gallants.
Dylan Kerr, coach of Marumo Gallants.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants mentor Dylan Kerr is banking on his personal pedigree to save teams from relegation to come in handy again tomorrow when they face Swallows in whats a do-or-die last game of the season for them at Dobsonville Stadium.

Gallants, who were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Tanzanian side Young Africans in the semifinals on Wednesday in Rustenburg, need to beat Swallows to escape relegation. They can still do with a draw, provided Chippa United fail to win against Golden Arrows in a synchronised fixture.

Having saved Gallants, when they were still Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Baroka, Black Leopards and the same Swallows last season, Kerr has proven to be a survival specialist and this seems to be giving him confidence.

I have been here [in relegation dogfight] four times before and managed to survive. I was in the play-offs [with Swallows] last season and I hate it, so we will push to avoid that, Kerr told Sowetan yesterday.

Kerr is also encouraged by the way Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have been playing since he replaced Dan Malesela in January, saying their Confed Cup exploits have made the league and the country proud. The Gallants coach has, however, urged his troops to be sharp upfront against the Birds, thinking bluntness in the final third has been their major undoing this season.

Weve got to be confident. The way weve been playing since I came gives us confidence in each and every game. Weve made the PSL and SA proud by our performances in the Confed Cup. In the domestic league, our finishing has been letting us down. Against Swallows, weve got to be clinical because we need goals to win the game, Kerr said. 

A lot to play for as PSL curtain falls

The DStv Premiership season will come to its conclusion tomorrow, and with Mamelodi Sundowns having already been crowned champions on Tuesday, there ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Chippa go all out to avoid dreaded chop

As Chippa United head into the final day of the DStv Premiership season at the bottom of the table, they plan to try to avoid automatic relegation ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns defender Modiba takes criticism on chin

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba insists he is not bothered by the criticism he endured at the club this season following his performances.
Sport
8 hours ago

Safa told to pay up or look for venue for Bafana game

Bafana Bafana’s final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco could be moved away from FNB Stadium over a pay dispute involving the South ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people
"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...