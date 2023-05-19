Amakhosi ‘in good spirit’, aim for revenge against Citizens

Despite their recent slump in form, Kaizer Chiefs utility winger Dillan Solomons has maintained that their mood isn’t dampened ahead of their final DStv Premiership game of the season versus Cape Town City at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Fourth-placed Chiefs have had a tempestuous run in recent weeks, where they were eliminated by bitter rivals Orlando Pirates from the Nedbank Cup semifinals, also squandering their chances to finish in a position that would have guaranteed them continental football next season, through losing to Swallows and SuperSport United.
“We are in good spirits this week and we are looking forward to the game [against City] even though it’s the last game of the season,” Solomons told Chiefs’ media team yesterday.
The former Swallows man also emphasised that as much as tomorrow’s game is their last of the season, they are not on holiday mode yet. Solomons didn’t hide that they are aiming for revenge as the Citizens beat them 2-0 in the league’s first round last August.
“People tend to think that our minds are not here and we are thinking about holidays but this is a very important game for us. We owe them [City] one, when we went to Cape Town, we didn’t get the result we wanted, so we have to kill them off this season as they come to us,” Solomons stated.
Solomons also admitted they’ve had an indifferent campaign, chalking that to the fact that they are rebuilding the side. The Chiefs winger, who can also play at right-back, is optimistic they’ll win something next term as they last won a cup when they clinched the championship in the 2014/15 season.
“It was a very inconsistent season with the team but we’re building and we are creating something special, so hopefully next season we can win some silverware. It was very heartbreaking to not win any silverware this season but these things happen in football,” Solomons said,
Meanwhile, City midfielder Thabo Nodada views their game against Chiefs as a perfect opportunity for them to oust Amakhosi from the fourth spot, adding the pride is also to play for.
“This is definitely an opportunity for us to take up some ground and claim that fourth spot. That’s what is on the table, more than that, there’s pride,” Nodada said.
Amakhosi ‘in good spirit’, aim for revenge against Citizens
We have to kill them off as they come to us, says Chiefs utility winger
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
