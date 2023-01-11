×

Sport

Two big tourneys a boost for SA women’s tennis

One of the events to be backed by women-owned investment company

By Sowetan Reporter - 11 January 2023 - 08:33
Talented young female tennis players at a WIPHOLD training camp. The company is supporting a world-class tennis tournament in SA.
Image: Tennis SA

Local women’s tennis has received a boost with the news that two major international tournaments will return to SA in March as part of Tennis SA’s (TSA) pledge to host more women’s events.

The two back-to-back International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour events will take place at TuksTennis, the University of Pretoria’s tennis centre in the weeks of March 5 and March 12.

The first tournament, a $25,000 (more than R426,000) ITF prize-money event named after former South African No 1 and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Ilana Kloss, will be held for a fourth year.

“It is an honour to be associated with such a high-profile tournament once again, which gives local players an opportunity to shine against international competitors,” said Kloss.

“These tournaments are critical because they offer South African players an opportunity to earn valuable international ranking points on their home turf without incurring the high costs and associated stresses of international travel.

The second tournament, one of only two $60,000 level events in Africa and the continents largest ITF womens tournament, will return for the second consecutive year.

The prestigious contest, which will again attract some of the worlds best players, will be named after WIPHOLD, SAs black women-owned and managed investment company.

“WIPHOLD is a proud supporter of South African tennis and we are delighted to be associated with this world-class tournament,” said co-founder and executive chairperson Louisa Mojela, a former nominee of the Leading Woman Entrepreneur of the World award.

“We are delighted to see the return of these major international womens tennis tournaments to South Africa, thanks to the ITF and WIPHOLD’s generous support,” said Gavin Crookes, TSA president.

“These events provide an important platform for our rising young female stars while also paying tribute to Ilana Kloss and WIPHOLD led by Louisa Mojela, both of whom are passionate about growing womens tennis and gender equality in sport in the country.”

