Federer to call time on career after Laver Cup

Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London.
The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and re-defined a sport with his artistry and grace, broke the news tennis fans across the world have long feared in a lengthy statement on Thursday.
A knee injury meant he has not played a match since losing at last year's Wimbledon, although many still hoped he could come back for one last golden farewell.
But he said his age had finally caught up with him.
"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said in an 845-word statement posted on Instagram.
"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old."
"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."
Federer, who dominated men's tennis for several years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003 and who forged thrilling rivalries with Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, has been troubled by injuries in recent years.
He has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and his last competitive match was a quarter-final defeat against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon.
He will sign off in London, the city where his unique ability to strike a tennis ball first captivated the tennis world and beyond.
"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," Federer, who has two sets of twins with wife Mirka, added.
"But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth.
"I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."
Federer's announcement comes less than two weeks after 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, also 41, played what is expected to be the final match of her career at the U.S. Open.
Tributes have been pouring in since Federer's announcement.
"You changed the game #RForever" the men's ATP posted on Twitter, while women's great Billie Jean King described him as the "champion of champions".
"He has the most complete game of his generation and captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court and powerful tennis mind," the American said. - Reuters
Federer to call time on career after Laver Cup
Swiss superstar will end off next week in London
