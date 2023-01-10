×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Tennis star Rafa Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series

By Manasi Pathak - 10 January 2023 - 13:34
Rafael Nadal poses with Australian Open men’s singles final trophy at the locker room at Melbourne Park on Monday January 31 2022.
Rafael Nadal poses with Australian Open men’s singles final trophy at the locker room at Melbourne Park on Monday January 31 2022.
Image: FIONA HAMILTON/ TENNIS AUSTRALIA

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world's first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday.

Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series.

Nadal follows a growing list of sports stars to own a team in the championship, including Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez.

Injury drops Montjane to sixth in world rankings

After another year of falling short in an attempt to win a Grand Slam title, SA’s wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane has revealed that she’s ...
Sport
1 month ago

Mukondeleli eager to see Dlomo defend title

Boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli is earnestly pleading with promoters to assist them by staging the South African junior welterweight title fight ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Gqeberha-born speedster Carse cherishing his homecoming for the Sunrisers in SA20

Gqeberha-born England speedster Brydon Carse is cherishing his homecoming as a professional cricketer when he represents the Sunrisers Eastern Cape ...
Sport
7 hours ago

"I'm really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities," Nadal said in a statement.

"I also like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems. As a professional athlete, I recognise how making marginal gains has a positive impact on performance."

Nadal will be looking to defend his Australian Open title this month when the season-opening major begins on January 16.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...