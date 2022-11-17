Plan to raise profile of Mandela Walk and Run

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Gauteng department of sports have stated that they have intentions of making the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run race one of Gauteng’s flagship sports events.
On December 11, the two entities will be hosting the 9th edition of the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. The race returns to physical form after it was virtually in 2020 and 2021.
This year’s edition will target over 5,000 entrants, who will take part in the 5km walk, and 10km and 21km runs. The entry fee for the walk is R50, and R100 for the 10km and R150 for the 21km runs. The money from the entry fees will go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation for its various charity works.
The event is a charity event that aims to commemorate the passing of the father of the nation. There are talks from stakeholders to make it a premium athletic event.
Gauteng sports MEC Morakane Mosupyoe said they were consulting with Athletics South Africa (ASA) to convert the race into a major running event.
“I had a meeting with them about two weeks ago. Three main things that we discussed; signature events that are sports-related that we can have as a province,” said Mosupyoe yesterday at Sanctuary Mandela during the launch of the event.
“ASA committed to working with us in growing the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run and also the Soweto Marathon, those are the two we are working with them. We have to make sure we don’t leave the relevant sports people out of this. So we are on board, we are talking to them, they will be advising us,” she said.
CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, said next year’s edition is likely to be the event they go all out and possibly include cycling.
“For the 10th anniversary, we are going to go even bigger where we put other sporting codes,” Hatang said.
“We are not expecting that cycling will be included this year but it could be next year. We’ll work with the likes of Ride for Hope; they can advise us on how best we can do it so that it fulfils the distance from the cycling front.”
Plan to raise profile of Mandela Walk and Run
Annual event returns to physical form after two years of virtual runs
Image: NELSONMANDELA.ORG
