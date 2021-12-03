Annual Mandela remembrance race to be run virtually

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts Culture and recreation have taken the decision to make the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run a completely virtual event this year.

The event, which honours and remembers the contribution of global human rights icon, Nelson Mandela, was due to take place at the Union Buildings this Sunday, with a reduced number of 1,000 physical participants. In the wake of rising Covid infection numbers in Gauteng, however, organisers are urging all participants who have registered and who still wish to participate to do so virtually from wherever they are.

A small, private wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Union Buildings to mark the eighth anniversary of Madiba’s passing.

Participants who have registered and who still wish to take part in the walk and run, which is held to raise funds in support of the work of the NMF, can still enter online for the 5km walk or the 10km and 21km runs at www.mandelawalkandrun.com.

“Given the current Covid situation and with a view to ensuring the safety of all event participants, we have decided to encourage people to please participate virtually this year and to completely reduce the number of physical participants at the Union Buildings. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but have taken this decision on safety grounds and appeal to everyone for their understanding and continued support,” said NMF CE, Sello Hatang.

Entrants to the popular annual event have been received from as far afield as India, Kenya, Nigeria, Portugal, the US, the Netherlands, Finland, the UK, Guatemala and Sudan.

All proceeds raised will be donated to the NMF.