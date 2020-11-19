Bosman, Mulaudzi gear up for Mandela Walk and Run

SA top runners Charne Bosman and Collen Mulaudzi cannot wait to take part in the Nelson Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run again.

Bosman said she is not a fan of virtual races but would do it to honour the spirit of Madiba. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the race will be run virtually on December 5 and 6.

The race will take place in 5km, 10km and 21.1km, and runners will receive unique virtual medals and certificates to confirm their participation.

Comrades Marathon champion Gerda Steyn won the ladies race, stopping the clock in 1:15:26 ahead of Soweto Marathon triple champion Irvette van Zyl.

The two winners got welcomed by Mandela’s grandson Ndileka Mandela and Gauteng MEC for sport Mbali Hlophe at the finishing line. It will be a different story this year, but Bosman, the 2016 Comrades winner and a former winner of this race, chooses to focus on the positives.

“Yes, I will run the race virtually. This race is close to my heart, and I want to honour Madiba. I never miss it, and I will prepare for it,” she said.

Bosman has competed in two virtual races – the Comrades Marathon and the Sanlam Cape Town marathon.

Mulaudzi said he wants to defend his title but would have preferred to run in a real race with other competitors. “I live in Pretoria, and I will run the same route. But nothing beats the feeling of winning the real race. I want to do it for Madiba,” he said.

Fresh from running a personal best at the London Marathon in October, Steyn will also run her second marathon. Participants for the walk and run can enter online at www.mandelawalkandrun.com