You can run for Mandela virtually next month

The annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) will take place virtually on the weekend of December 5 and December 6, organisers said yesterday.

Started to commemorate Madiba’s passing on December 5 2013, the popular annual family event held over 5km, 10km and 21km from Tshwane’s Union Buildings, has grown in stature and numbers and is now in its seventh year.

Covid-19 has put an end to all physical mass participation events this year, but while you may not be able to join the event this year as usual in the shadow of the Union Buildings, you can still participate and be part of this special event in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“Whether you are superfit, unfit or your fitness levels are nonexistent, register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your chosen distance of 5km, 10km or 21km, and you will be awarded a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation in the 2020 Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run,” the organisers said in a press release.

“The Covid-19 global pandemic has hit us all really hard,” said Nelson Mandela Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang. “The recovery process will be long and very difficult. Amid all the gloom, there is the good news that the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will still go ahead this year. We cannot converge in large numbers like we used to but the new format will make it accessible to even more people. I hope many will join us and turn it into something special.”

Entry fees for the event are R5 for 5km, R80 for 10km and R100 for 21km and can be made at www.mandelawalkandrun.com.