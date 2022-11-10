South African golfers are hungrier for the Nedbank Golf Challenge than their overseas rivals, says Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was six years old in 2000 when he started an annual pilgrimage to Sun City as a fan of the tournament.
Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout says SA golfers hungrier for Nedbank Challenge
But defending champ Tommy Fleetwood has his own history there
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
South African golfers are hungrier for the Nedbank Golf Challenge than their overseas rivals, says Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was six years old in 2000 when he started an annual pilgrimage to Sun City as a fan of the tournament.
The PGA Tour regular is the top SA player for the 2022 edition of the $6m (R107m) DP World Tour event that kicks off on Thursday, with defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England and Kiwi Ryan Fox, son of the All Black flyhalf great Grant, heading the field.
“To be able, as a South African, to put your name on the trophy as well, it’s a special event for us, it’s Africa’s Major,” Bezuidenhout, 28, said after his practice round on Wednesday.
“For the South African guys there’s a bit more to play for this week and hopefully I can give it a good shot,” added the 2020 SA Open champion on the same Gary Player Country Club layout here.
This is familiar turf. “We came here since 2000, I was six years old, and we watched up until 2012, 2013. We were here the whole week. I watched practice rounds, short game, on the course, inside the ropes, everything. Always a dream to play in this event.”
Fleetwood, 25th in the world, said he grew up watching this event with his father every year. “I love the history behind it and the winners. When you walk down the ninth hold on the left and you see all the winners from all the years on that walkway, I often thought it would be great to add my name on there.
“To get that win [last time] was very cool,” said the champion from 2019, the last time this tournament was played. “And now I’ve defended it longer than anybody.”
Fox, 26th in the world, is lying second on the DP World Tour rankings, would depose leader Rory McIlroy if he were to win this weekend.
He said he had improved since his last visit three years ago.
He spoke about the unique challenges he faces on this layout, like accommodating extra distance because of the altitude and the Kikuyu grass, but added his game had improved since he last played in 2019.
“I’ve seen some of the scores guys have shot around here and I’ve scratched my head and I don’t see that. I’ve got more experience now.
“For me it’s just staying out of the bush. if you can stay out of the bush this week you should do pretty well.”
Bezuidenhout, 71st in the world, said his game had improved tremendously since playing in the US.
“I learnt a lot over there. It’s obviously a different style of golf, different grass. I’ve grown as a player and as a person. Out there the strength and the depth of field is so good every shot counts.
“Even if you think you’re out of it, you’ve always got to try to save that one shot. I’ve learnt a lot and I definitely feel the PGA tour puts you on another level of managing [your game] on the golf course and grinding it out and posting a score at the end of the day.”
The effect of recent heavy rains over the resort would probably be a factor over the next four days, he predicted.
“The greens are still running at a decent speed and hopefully most of the rain stays away,” he said.
“The rough is patchy. You can miss the fairway by two yards and have a terrible lie and you can miss it by 10 yards and be perfect. There’s definitely a little bit of luck involved if you miss the fairways or greens.”
Another local golfer hoping to take advantage of familiar surroundings and partisan fans is Zander Lombard, who had led going into the weekend three years ago before ending eighth.
He insisted he was better than a dark horse.
“I think I’ve been pretty solid this season. I was in contention a couple of times and I’m really feeling good and confident,” said the 27-year-old, who notched up a second spot and a third place on the DP World Tour this year. “You play this game to try to win and I think I’m in a good space to do it.”
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, once a regular here, is making his first appearance since 2014.
“The course hasn’t really changed, it’s the same, it’s still a tough test.”
