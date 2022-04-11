Tiger's Masters return among the comeback stories for the ages

Tiger Woods finished near the bottom of the Masters leader board on Sunday, but even teeing up this week at Augusta National puts the 15-time major winner among a select band of legendary sports comebacks.

Woods worked the golf world into a frenzy on Thursday when he carded a one-under par 71 in his first round of competitive golf since a car crash that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg 14 months ago. The 46-year-old made the cut, but four rounds on the undulating layout proved too much as Woods closed with six-over 78s on Saturday and Sunday, his worst-ever scores at Augusta National that left him 23 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

For golf fans the Woods saga has conjured the memory of Ben Hogan, one of the sport's all-time greats. Hogan suffered multiple injuries in a near-fatal car accident in 1949 that left doctors fearing he might never walk again, but went on to win six majors.

"He didn't have the technology we have now, but the amount of hot tubs he had to take pre-round, post-round, in the middle of the night, just to be able to get up and swing a club the next day, I certainly appreciate that," Woods said in Augusta.

"If I had to go through with my accident, given what had happened to me, during his era, I wouldn't be playing this week, that's for sure."