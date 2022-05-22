Unheralded Pereira grabs PGA Championship lead, Woods withdraws

With Woods long gone, Pereira started his work one back but found himself alone at the top after two holes when overnight leader Zalatoris bogeyed the first and he picked up a birdie at the second.

The 27-year-old would extend his lead to four before a mid-round wobble that saw him absorb four bogeys over a five-hole stretch around the turn. But with his lead chopped to one, Pereira responded with back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 before closing out his round in style, rolling in 27-footer at the last.

“It's by far the biggest tournament I played, the biggest round of golf and tomorrow is going to be even bigger,” said Pereira, who missed the cut in his only other major the 2019 US Open.

“I just try to keep it simple, try to do the same things that I've been doing, try to not even look at the people that's around me.”

When the day began Fitzpatrick was heading in the wrong direction with bogeys on his opening two holes but would have just one the rest of the way while notching six birdies, including a pair to end his round for a 67.