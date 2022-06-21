Matt Fitzpatrick jumps to No. 10 in OWGR, Rory McIlroy up to No. 2

Matt Fitzpatrick's first career major title Sunday corresponded with a boost to a career-high world ranking on Monday.

The Englishman's victory at the US Open bumped him up eight spots to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 27-year-old posted a 6-under-par 274 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., which was the same course where he won the 2013 US Amateur. Fitzpatrick beat Will Zalatoris and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by one shot.

The breakthrough came after Fitzpatrick tied for fifth at last month's PGA Championship and had six other top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. He began the calendar year No. 24 in the world.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland moved up a place to displace Jon Rahm of Spain at the No. 2 spot behind Scheffler. Though he remains without a major title since 2014, McIlroy had another strong showing at the US Open and used a final-round 69 to tie for fifth at 2 under.