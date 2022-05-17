Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows

There will be plenty of other storylines and great golf played at Southern Hills, most of it from a pack of hard-charging 20-somethings, including Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler, but Woods is unlikely to be pushed from the spotlight. The 46-year-old won the PGA Championship the last time it was staged at Southern Hills, hoisting the Wanamaker trophy for a fourth time in 2007.

While Woods always plays to win, few expect him to add to his tally of 15 majors this week.

Woods worked the golf world into a frenzy at the Masters when he carded a one-under par 71 in his first round of competitive golf since his horror car crash. He would make the cut but four rounds on Augusta National's undulating layout proved too much as the 15-time major winner closed with six-over 78s on Saturday and Sunday, his worst-ever scores at the Masters.

Woods will hog much of the spotlight but will not carry the same pressure as the likes of world No.1 Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, who has an opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

Spieth missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career but has been golf's hottest player since winning at Hilton Head Island and finishing second at his PGA tune-up, the Byron Nelson. If the 28-year-old can triumph at the PGA Championship, where his best result was runner-up in 2015, he would join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods in golf's elite club of Grand Slam winners.