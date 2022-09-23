The Absa Run Your City series returns tomorrow for the first time since 2019.
Xaba hot favourite for Joburg 10km race
Thousands expected to paint city red
Image: Backtrack
The Absa Run Your City series returns tomorrow for the first time since 2019.
About 12,000 people will be taking part in the 10km race, which will start at 8am at Lilian Ngoyi Street, Mary Fitzgerald Square, and finish at Rahima Moosa Street, Mary Fitzgerald Square.
There will be a strong field of elite athletes, women and men. They will be out to get a share of the combined prize money of R690,000.
The women's field will include the likes of Lesotho’s Neheng Khatala, Gerda Steyn, who will be using the race as preparation for the New York Marathon in November, and former winners Lebo Phalula and Glenrose Xaba.
Going to the race Xaba is the heavy favourite as she's been in fine form; she's been on an unprecedented winning run, clinching the SA 10km and SA 10km Cross Country Champion titles recently. She's confident she can get a podium finish on Saturday.
"The main focus is to end up on the podium," said Xaba.
"I’ve been training very hard and focusing on myself. I’m a person who runs from the front and when it comes to the race I only focus on myself, I don’t pay attention to the other athletes. I like racing with my competitors but I will focus on myself," she said.
The men's race is predicted to be a tightly contested affair between Precious Mashele and Mbuleli Mathanga. Mashele, who is based in Johannesburg, believes he has a slight advantage over his nemesis as he is accustomed to the conditions.
“The advantage I have is that I know the atmosphere and conditions here. The course does not count that much, the important thing is knowing the air and that will help me run well," said Mashele.
Meanwhile, Mathanga is backing his form to carry him in the race.
“I’m in good form, I ran the cross country and won, I saw there that my body is in good condition and I’m in a good place mentally, I’m just waiting for race day," said Mathanga.
“I’ve run a lot of races with my peers, I know how to press and move them, I’m not saying I will dictate the pace of the race. I’m hoping that I can do what I’ve been doing in training, I think everything will go well if I do that," he said.
