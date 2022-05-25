Caster Semenya confirmed for international debut at 5,000m

Athletics SA (ASA) has confirmed that Caster Semenya will compete in her first 5,000m international assignment at the African championships in Mauritius from June 8 to 12.

The final team of 89 that was named this week does not feature any of SA’s US-based contingent, some of whom will compete at the same time at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon, the host city of the world championships in July.

Semenya and Kyla Jacobs will represent SA in the women’s 5,000m, with national champion Dominique Scott, one of the American contingent, not in the line-up.

This will be the first time Semenya, the former two-time Olympic 800m champion, will compete for SA since the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. World Athletics’ gender eligibility rules, requiring her to take hormonal treatment to compete in events from the 400m to the 1,500m, were implemented in 2019.

Semenya, refusing to take the medication, has moved up in distance to the 5,000m, where she is trying to achieve the 15min 10.00sec qualifying standard for the world championships.