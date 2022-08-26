Comrades Marathon defending champion Edward Mothibi says one needs to be mentally strong to prepare and complete the ultra marathon, which will take place on Sunday.
Thousands will flock to KwaZulu Natal this weekend as they will be out to conquer the ultimate human race, running approximately 90km from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
Getting ready for the Comrades Marathon takes months of preparation, from the qualifying stages to being in good shape for the testing course
The nice thing about the Comrades Marathon is that at the end of the race the runners get a reward for their hard work, be it the R260,000 winning prize, Gold medal or a Vic Clapham (for anyone who finishes within the allotted 12-hours).
Mothibi, the men's defending champion, will be one of the headline names on the start list at the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday (5.30am).
As an elite athlete, he was able to shed light on what it takes to be ready for a Comrades Marathon. He spoke on how mental strength is key in preparing for the race as a lot is happening during the training time.
"The crucial part when preparing is, you have to give it your all. When the body is not ready yet, you have to take it where you want it to go. Mentally you have to be fit to overcome all things," said Mothibi.
"For example, you have a family, and you go away for such a long time. When they phone with problems you're not there. You're supposed to help. It frustrates you and you wish you were home to sort out those problems.
"Overall, you have to be strong to overcome the Comrades Marathon. You do the training, and that makes you ready to go through the race. When you do long runs you spend a lot of time on the road in the morning in the dark. That's one of the things that make you strong.
"On race day, there will be people supporting you but not running with you. You'll be alone, and that's where you have to be mentally strong," he said.
Mental strength key in preparing for Comrades – defending champ
Ultra marathon takes place on Sunday
Image: Anesh Debiky
