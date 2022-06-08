Brazilian police open criminal probe amid search for British journalist

“We are indeed working with the hypothesis that a crime might have occurred, but there is another, much larger possibility, that they're lost,” Torres said. “Now, our priority is to find them alive, especially in these first hours. In parallel, a criminal probe has been opened to see if there was some crime committed.”

Brazil's navy and army both dispatched search teams in boats and helicopters to the area, with support from federal and state police.

Pereira and Phillips, who has written for the Guardian, the Washington Post and others, went missing on Sunday during a reporting trip in the Javari Valley.

The Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), which first announced the pair's disappearance, criticised Brazil's security forces for taking so long to deploy search teams.

The Navy sent a launch with men up river on Tuesday but they arrived after dark. The Army dispatched troops on Tuesday, sending dozens of soldiers in river boats to patrol the streets of nearby villages with weapons ready.

The vast region, which borders Peru and is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people, is threatened by illegal miners, loggers, hunters and coca-growing gangs who make the raw material for cocaine.

Torres said he could not rule out that their disappearance was linked to the gangs operating in the lawless region that could have ambushed them.

UNIVAJA representatives said Pereira and Phillips were with an indigenous patrol that was threatened by armed men on Saturday. The pair recorded the confrontation on a cellphone.

The disappearance of the two men, who both had years of experience working in the complex and inhospitable Amazon rainforest, sparked global concern from human rights groups, environmentalists, politicians and press freedom advocates.

In an emotional TV interview, Phillips' wife, Alessandra Sampaio, urged authorities to intensify their search efforts, “because we still have a little hope of finding them.”

“Even if I don't find the love of my life alive, they have to be found, please,” she added.

Pereira's family issued a statement calling for a robust search operation, adding that “we are also very hopeful that there was an accident with the boat and that they are waiting for help.”