UK’s Boris Johnson on the brink as ministers quit

LOST CONFIDENCE

The latest scandal saw Johnson apologising for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in party welfare and discipline, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.

Downing Street’s narrative changed several times over what the prime minister knew of the past behaviour of that politician, who was forced to resign, and when he knew it.

That prompted Rishi Sunak to quit as chancellor of the exchequer and Sajid Javid to resign as health secretary, while 10 others left their junior ministerial or envoy roles.

“It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too,” Javid said in his resignation letter.

Several of the ministers cited Johnson’s lack of judgement or standards and inability to tell the truth.

A snap YouGov poll found 69% of Britons thought Johnson should step down, but for the time being the remainder of his top ministerial team offered their backing.

“I fully support the prime minister,” Scottish secretary Alister Jack said. “I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do.”

A month ago Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative lawmakers, and party rules mean he cannot face another such challenge for a year.

However, some lawmakers are seeking to change those rules, while he is also under investigation by a parliamentary committee over whether he lied to parliament about Covid-19 lockdown breaches.

Nominations are expected to open on Wednesday for the executive of the so-called 1922 Committee that sets the rules for leadership confidence votes. Johnson critics hope to elect enough people to change the rules to allow another such vote before the 12-month grace period allows.

Were Johnson to go, the process to replace him could take a couple of months.

Only two-and-a-half years ago, the ebullient Johnson won a huge parliamentary majority on a promise to sort out Britain's exit from the European Union after years of bitter wrangling.

But since then, his initial handling of the pandemic was widely criticised and the government has lurched from one predicament to another.

Although Johnson won wider plaudits for his support of Ukraine, a lift in his personal poll ratings did not last. His Conservatives trail the opposition Labour Party and his own popularity ratings are at all-time lows.

Johnson’s combative approach towards the EU has also weighed on the pound, exacerbating inflation which is forecast to surpass 11%.

“After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this government is now collapsing,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said.