Sport

ASA proud of Team SA’s exploits at African champs

Haul of 36 medals sees Mzansi come second behind Kenya

14 June 2022 - 07:40
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Akani Simbine took silver in the 100m final.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Team SA are expected to receive a heros welcome this evening (7pm) when they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport after their solid display at the Athletics Championships in Mauritius. 

SA finished second in the overall medal standings, behind Kenya after getting 36 medals, of which nine are gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze. The medal haul was the most won by an SA team in the continental championships since 1993. 

Athletics SA president James Moloi, who was with the team in the four-day event, was pleased with how the athletes competed, even though they fell short of reaching the objective of finishing first. 

“We had some very close results and though we didnt finish top of the medals table, we are proud of our team for bringing home so many medals,” said Moloi. 

“We also had a lot of junior athletes in the squad and it bodes well for the future. 

“Congratulations to all our medallists for their achievements today! We congratulate the coaches and all support staff for the success of the athletics. Our athletes did everything to wrestle the overall title from Kenya,” he said. 

The highlight of the championships was the mens 100m final, which grabbed not only the attention of the continent but the world. It was a showdown between SAs Akani Simbine and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala. Simbine missed out on the win in what was a tightly contested race that needed time for the officials to decide the winner. 

Simbine was in good spirits after losing out on his African title, he knew he gave it his all by running a season-best of 9.93 seconds. The rivalry between Simbine and Omanyala is set to dominate much of the upcoming major competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.

