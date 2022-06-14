ASA proud of Team SA’s exploits at African champs

Team SA are expected to receive a hero’s welcome this evening (7pm) when they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport after their solid display at the Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

SA finished second in the overall medal standings, behind Kenya after getting 36 medals, of which nine are gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze. The medal haul was the most won by an SA team in the continental championships since 1993.

Athletics SA president James Moloi, who was with the team in the four-day event, was pleased with how the athletes competed, even though they fell short of reaching the objective of finishing first.

“We had some very close results and though we didn’t finish top of the medals table, we are proud of our team for bringing home so many medals,” said Moloi.

“We also had a lot of junior athletes in the squad and it bodes well for the future.

“Congratulations to all our medallists for their achievements today! We congratulate the coaches and all support staff for the success of the athletics. Our athletes did everything to wrestle the overall title from Kenya,” he said.

The highlight of the championships was the men’s 100m final, which grabbed not only the attention of the continent but the world. It was a showdown between SA’s Akani Simbine and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala. Simbine missed out on the win in what was a tightly contested race that needed time for the officials to decide the winner.

Simbine was in good spirits after losing out on his African title, he knew he gave it his all by running a season-best of 9.93 seconds. The rivalry between Simbine and Omanyala is set to dominate much of the upcoming major competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.