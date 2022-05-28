Athletics
Wayde van Niekerk pulls up in season-opener in Italy
Wayde van Niekerk pulled up injured in his first race of the season in Italy on Saturday night, hopping off the track about 50 metres into his season-opening 200m race in Trieste.
The 2016 Olympic 400m champion and world record-holder pulled out of the SA championships in Cape Town last month because of a niggle. ..
