Jo-Ane van Dyk leads SA to javelin clean sweep at African championships

By SPORT STAFF - 12 June 2022 - 08:50
Jo-Ane van Dyk during the qualification round of the women’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Games.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Jo-Ane van Dyk dominated the women’s javelin at the African championships in Mauritius on Saturday, single-handedly keeping SA on top of the medals table with six golds.

Four of her throws would have won the competition, but her best effort of 60.65m fired SA to a podium clean sweep, with Mckyla van der Westhuizen and Jana van Schalkwyk taking silver and bronze, more than five metres behind. 

They accounted for half of SA’s medals on the day. 

Friedrich Pretorius and Jesse Perez took silver and bronze in the decathlon and Valco van Wyk finished third in the men’s pole vault. 

The continental showpiece ends on Sunday. 

