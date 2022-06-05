French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to 'stay strong'

Newly-crowned French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek urged Ukraine on Saturday to “stay strong” following the invasion by Russia.

Minutes after she had crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, the Polish top seed, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colours pinned to her cap, said: “I would like to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there.

“Since my first speech in Doha [in February] basically I was hoping when I am doing the next one the situation will be better.

“But I still have hopes and try to support so thank you guys,” said the 21-year-old amid roaring applause from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, had addressed the situation in Ukraine following her title win in Doha on February 26, two days after Russian troops had launched the invasion.