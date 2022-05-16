Swiatek retains Italian Open title with 28th straight win

World number one Iga Swiatek retained her Italian Open title after overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-2 in Rome on Sunday, clinching her fifth consecutive WTA crown and winning her 28th match in a row.

Having swept the titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, Swiatek has now won every WTA 1000 tournament she has contested this season and will be the favourite to add to her 2020 French Open success when the Grand Slam tournament begins next week.

Swiatek outmanoeuvred Jabeur to snap the Tunisian's 11-match winning streak, which began in her title run in Madrid, to level their head-to-head record at 2-2 after having lost both 2021 meetings at Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

“Today I'm going to celebrate with a lot of tiramisu, no regrets,” said Poland's Swiatek, who collapsed on the red clay at Foro Italico and broke down in tears after securing the title.

“I just felt huge relief... I was just really happy that I could cope with all the pressure and expectations so well,” she said later.