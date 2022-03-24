‘I am spent’: Barty drops a bombshell as she goes out on top

Ash Barty dropped a bombshell on the tennis world on Wednesday, the 25-year-old announcing her retirement at the peak of her game and just two months after claiming a third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the tour, the world No.1 walks away with 15 titles to her name, the last coming at Melbourne Park where she ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home champion.

“I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself ... I don’t have that in me any more,” she said in video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level any more. I am spent.”

It marks Barty’s second retirement from the sport, having walked away from the game as a teenager in 2014 after becoming disaffected by the tour.

She returned in 2016 and rose rapidly up the rankings, earning global acclaim for her tennis and fans’ affection for her sportsmanship and laid-back demeanour.

Spending 121 weeks as world No.1, Barty won the 2019 French Open and Wimbledon in 2021 and appeared well set for more Grand Slam success to take her place among the game’s greats.

However, she never made any secret of her dislike for the touring life and her battles with homesickness.