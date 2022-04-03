Osaka falls short in Miami but finds comfort in loss

Naomi Osaka was certainly disappointed on Saturday after falling in straight sets to Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final, but the four-time Grand Slam champion said she may leave Florida with something more valuable than the winner's trophy.

Osaka only dropped one set en route to the final, where her impressive run came to an abrupt end as she fell 6-4 6-0, but the 24-year-old Japanese player said she learnt a valuable lesson while falling short.

“I have learnt that I'm not as disappointed as I normally would be — I think normally I would be crying in the locker room or something — but now I'm kind of like chill,” said Osaka.

“I feel like I know what I want to do better, and I just want to go back and start training again to hopefully win a tournament next time.”

Those were encouraging words to hear from Osaka, who took a break from the sport last year to prioritise her mental health and arrived in Florida after an early exit at Indian Wells where she was reduced to tears after being heckled during a match.

Osaka, whose last tournament win came at the 2021 Australian Open, said her new attitude does not mean she is not hungry for more titles and that she is still pushing herself to become a better player.

“It's all about keeping a certain perspective. Playing Iga today, just knowing the kind of roll that she's on, I guess I have to think about it more — like what specifically did I learn today,” said Osaka.

“It's kind of cool to be blown away by a person, an opponent, but at the same time, I feel like I'm strong enough that that shouldn't happen.