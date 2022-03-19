Sakkari sees off Badosa to set up Indian Wells final showdown with Swiatek

Maria Sakkari knocked out reigning champion Paula Badosa in Friday's Indian Wells semifinals and will take on Iga Swiatek in the title decider after the world number four fought back from a break down in each set to overpower Simona Halep.

Sakkari, who had won only two of her last 14 semifinals, broke down in tears after reaching the biggest title match of her career following a 6-2 4-6 6-1 win over Spain's Badosa in the California desert.

“I work my entire life to get to this, to the late stages of the tournaments. It means a lot to me,” said Sakkari, who is ranked sixth in the world.

The 26-year-old powered through the opening set with ease but lost momentum in the second before rediscovering her first-set level and cruising to a nerveless conclusion, hitting 28 winners in total.

Sakkari will take on Swiatek in Sunday's final after the Pole notched a 7-6(6) 6-4 win over Halep in just under two hours to extend her winning streak to 10 matches and reach her second straight final having won the WTA 1000 title in Doha last month.