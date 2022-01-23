Another major, another fourth round for sizzling Swiatek

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek continued her consistent streak at Grand Slams, dominating from the baseline to roll over Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to storm into the Australian Open fourth round.

It is the sixth consecutive major in which the 20-year-old from Poland has made at least the fourth round.

“It's not a good way to focus on that,” said Swiatek, who has sailed through her first three matches this week, losing only 12 games in the process.

“That stat, I'm really proud of it right now that I achieved it, but in the morning I would say it gave me a little bit more pressure.”

The 23rd-ranked Kasatkina, a former top-10 player, won her only previous meeting with Swiatek in 2021 but that match was played on grass.