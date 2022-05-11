Plans to bring Schwarzenegger back to SA as Arnold Classic returns to Joburg

Organisers of the Arnold Classic Multi Sport and Art Festival Africa say security will be tight at this year’s event after the founder and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was kicked during his last visit to the country.

The Arnold Classic Africa makes its comeback to Johannesburg after a two-year absence due to Covid-19. The three-day event will run from June 3 to June 5.

The classic has emerged from a series of events launched 30 years ago by Schwarzenegger around the world to promote a healthy lifestyle through sport and nutrition.

Arnold Classic organiser Wayne Price said they are waiting for confirmation if Schwarzenegger will attend the event at the Gentle Giant Tent City in Ruimsig.

“According to all our plans he will be here to support the event, but we are still waiting for confirmation,” Price said.

In the previous edition of the event, Schwarzenegger was kicked by an unknown man while interacting with participants.