These are the sports children can play at school after Covid-19 bans

Cricket, tennis, softball and gymnastics are among the sports children can still play at school after contact sports were officially halted this week amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The council of education ministers (CEM) took a decision to suspend all contact sports with immediate effect on Wednesday following a surge in coronavirus infections since schools reopened for the second term.

Choir practice or rehearsals, choir competitions, choir performances and interschool choir events are suspended.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Friday released a circular, dated a day earlier, to all schools outlining which activities were permitted and which were not.

Non-contact sports, including matches, as well as “school enrichment activities” were permitted, but only if there is compliance with Covid-19 preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing masks, adequate ventilation and sanitisation.