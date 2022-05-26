Bafana coach Broos: ‘By September we may have already qualified’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes two victories against Liberia could be enough for the South Africans to book their ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Bafana’s qualification route has been made supposedly a little laid-back with Zimbabwe being expelled from the tournament.

The other team in SA’s group are African giants Morocco, whom Broos’ charges will open their campaign against on June 9 in Rabat.

“It’s better to have three teams because if you have four, you have to play right until the last game,” Broos said after he announced his 23-man squad for the game against Morocco at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.

“Now we can avoid that if we win the two matches home and away against Liberia and by September we may have already qualified. But we must not only focus on Liberia, it will be nice to get a good result against Morocco in the first game.”

Under Broos, Bafana had a rather impressive 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign where they fell on the last hurdle in the group stage — controversially losing their last and only game against Ghana.