Palm returns to the stage in Fugard classic Blood Knot

‘Film about the story and theatre about the actor telling a story’

For over a decade, Craig Palm had his mind focused on building a name for himself in the television and film industry. That worked for him because he scored many exciting roles in TV shows and films such as Yizo Yizo, Generations, Backstage, Isidingo and Rhythm City.



Today, Palm is a household name. He returns to theatre acting in something he last did at school 21 years ago. The actor, who turns 40 in November, returns to the stage with Athol Fugard’s classic play Blood Knot...