SA has world champion in unusual ring fight sport

Gregory Gans is the current tittle holder of the Ring Contact Fighting Arts International (RCFAI) super-welterweight Low Kick World Championship.

Gans, 26, from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape was crowned champion after beating Karim Taquet from Belgium in a title fight in Cape Town recently.

RCFAI is a unique style of martial arts that is based on the principles of boxing, judo, wrestling, karate and ballet.

Gans says winning the championship is a dream come true for him.

“I always had a fascination for martial arts. When I was a child I used to copy fighting moves that I would see on television.

"In 2009, the sport was introduced to our school in a form of a development programme that was run by Josh Cloete, who is now my main coach. I joined and started competing three months after."

Gans, who is also a kickboxing trainer, says this is his first major title win.

“This win was for the super-welterweight 75.8kg. It was an open title fight, so no one held the title before. Winning it felt amazing. My previous wins were all in the amateur division.

"I've won the South American championships six times and won silver at the junior world championships twice in 2012 and 2014. I'm one of the highest-ranking fighters in the country, which qualified me to compete for the title.”

Gert Kotzee, who was the referee of the fight, says it was evident that Gans put in the training hours.

“Gregory trained hard to win this title. Overall he is very committed and dedicated to his craft,” Kotzee said.

The MEC for cultural affairs and sport in the Western Cape, Anroux Marais, congratulated Gans on his accomplishment.

“Gregory is a wonderful example to all the youth of our country of what you can achieve when you are determined and committed to achieving your goal.

"His hours of hard work have led to this moment and I commend him for being a true role model in his community,” said Marais.

