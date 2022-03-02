Netball World Cup 2023: broadcast details for next year’s tournament in Cape Town

The Netball World Cup 2023 Company has announced that the tournament in Cape Town will be televised by the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and SuperSport.

“A lot of work has been done behind the scenes and we have been toiling hard,” Netball World Cup 2023 Company chair Patience Shikwambana said.

“We are delighted that the board has been able to put this matter to rest, more people will have access to watch the World Cup in SA, across the continent and the globe.

“The SABC has the numbers we need in SA as it is a free to air broadcaster and SuperSport TV will help us penetrate the African market and overseas.”

This will be the first time that the Netball World Cup is hosted in Africa since the establishment of World Netball about 69 years ago.

“We are all about taking netball to the people and making the sport fashionable and attractive again. As Netball SA, we believe this broadcast deal is a step in the right direction,” said NSA president Cecilia Molokwane.

“This means that more South Africans will get a chance to see their national team (the Spar Proteas) play on home soil, which has never happened before.

“The continent will see their respective teams playing as well, so this is great. I am hoping that as a federation we can engage the broadcasters after the World Cup to see how we can continue growing the game at home.

“We, as Netball SA, have been in talks with the public broadcaster since 2019 to see how best we can make sure the game we love gets onto their platforms and I am happy we are seeing the results now,” Molokwane said.

Clare Briegal, World Netball CEO, was in Cape Town for the announcement: “The appointment of the host broadcaster for the NWC2023 is an important milestone in the preparations for our first World Cup on the African continent. We look forward to working with our partners in this endeavour towards a thrilling world class celebration of netball.”

TimesLIVE