Gauteng dominates tennis champs

Gauteng teams dominated the TSA Beach Tennis National Championships after scooping all titles at Clubview Tennis Club in Centurion, Pretoria, on Sunday.

After four days of exceptional tennis, it was Gauteng’s Herman Hendriks and Niel Hendriks who clinched the men’s doubles title, while Niel also bagged the mixed doubles title with Kyla Yelverton – also from Gauteng.

Herman and Niel staged a masterclass, beating former Davis Cup player Tucker Vorster and his partner Dewald Linde 7-5 6-3 in the final.

Meanwhile, Niel and Yelverton dismantled top seeds Frans Ledwaba and Helga Jeske 6-0 6-2 to secure the mixed doubles title.

A day after her mixed doubles defeat, Jeske put on a fine performance alongside her partner Lisa Hibbers to clinch the women’s doubles crown. Jeske and Hibbers edged Laetitia Lourens and Kyla Yelverton 6-3 6-2 in the final.

“TSA are very thankful to be able to host the Beach Tennis National Championships despite having to work around Covid-19. We are extremely thankful to the 70 participants that entered due to this being the first time that nationals has been played in this particular format,” said beach tennis manager Iain Smith.

“We are also very excited about the number of players from the historically disadvantaged communities as we embark on increasing our footprint and taking beach tennis to all communities. In fact, there is some raw talent that we have discovered amongst the junior participants, which bodes well for the future.”