The rise and rebirth of Formula One

I never bothered about F1. Which is strange because I love motorsport. I used to watch it religiously back in the 1990s but in recent years I'd rather stream cat videos on YouTube.

Even the live experience was dire. At the 2014 Spanish Grand Prix I spent more time focused on the antics of the champagne-quaffing, Rolex-wearing Russians roaming the Paddock Club suite than I did the cars circling the track below: hybrid-powered, sausage-nosed monstrosities that sounded like broken kitchen appliances and lapped slower than their V8 predecessors. Further fuelling my disdain for the sport was its air of arrogance.

Compared to the World Endurance Championship, F1 was a closed book: an insular anorak who begrudgingly tolerated fans and spectators because it had no other choice. During our rushed pre-race VIP Paddock Club tour of the pitlane it felt like the teams were all doing us a favour by allowing us into their realm. That was the year I washed my hands of motorsport’s “pinnacle”: a dull and irrelevant spectacle in desperate need of reinvention.

Fortunately this has happened and F1 is busy staging one helluva comeback. Liberty Media promised big things after they acquired the Formula 1 Group for a cool $4.6bn back in 2017 and in 2019 they certainly delivered by getting Netflix on to the grid.

The “Drive to Survive” docuseries was an unmitigated success: a masterstroke of celluloid marketing genius that reignited world interest in this world of wings and slicks by streaming all its thrills, spills, politics and general bitchiness (Kevin Magnussen candidly telling Nico Hulkenberg to “suck my balls” during a post-race interview has become the stuff of legend) into our living rooms.

It brought the sport to the masses and introduced us to the personalities behind those tinted visors. It made us care and it made cynics such as myself borrow a friend’s DStv login details and for the first time in five years tune in and watch a race. More importantly, “Drive to Survive” caught the attention of the world's youth: members of Gen Y and Z.

According to the number crunchers over at Nielsen Sports, interest in F1 grew by 73-million (20%) in 2020 across 10 key global markets — quite a feat when you factor in the chaos caused by Covid-19. Equally fascinating is the fact that 77% of this growth can be attributed to the 16 to 35 age group, which, coincidentally, accounts for 46% of the sport’s gross interest pool.

While “Drive to Survive” certainly struck a chord with the youth market, young motorsport fans have also been lapping up F1’s foray into the Esports arena.