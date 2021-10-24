Verstappen on pole in Austin for Red Bull

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen secured pole position for the US Grand Prix in the dying seconds on Saturday as Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second.

Verstappen leads seven-time world champion Hamilton by six points with six races remaining and the pole at Austin's Circuit of the Americas was the ninth of the season for the Dutch 24-year-old — and eighth in the last 11 races.

“Ah yes, this feels really, really good,” he exclaimed over the team radio after beating Hamilton by 0.209 of a second with a final flying lap of one minute 32.910 just as it started to drizzle on an otherwise hot and humid Texas afternoon.

“I think as a team we did a really good job ... the car was a lot better today.”

The front row will have fans rubbing their hands in anticipation of another thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle between the two on Sunday, providing they make it safely through the first corner.

They have already collided twice this season, at Silverstone and Monza.

“I hope we make it through turn one and we get a good race. I don't think it's all decided on turn one,” said Hamilton, who has five wins in Texas among a record career tally of 100 victories.