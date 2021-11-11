Nare wins big at Grand Prix awards

Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare was, as expected, the biggest winner at the annual Spar Grand Prix 10km series awards held in Centurion on Monday.

Nare, of Nedbank running club, swept to victory in all six races, finishing with a total of 150 points. She capped that achievement by winning the Barcelona Marathon on Sunday in 2:25.53, a new course record.

She had made it clear throughout her Grand Prix campaign that the Barcelona Marathon was her premier goal for the year. Her victory in her debut marathon signalled the emergence of a new world star.

Nare received R190,000 for winning the Spar Grand Prix, to add to the R150,000 prize money for the six races she won.

She said she hoped to return to SA to defend her title next year.

“I love SA, it is like a second home to me,” she said.

“I am very grateful to Spar for putting on the races and giving us an opportunity to compete.”

Former title-holder Kesa Molotsane (of Murray & Roberts running club) was the runner-up and took home R90,000. Molotsane was proof of the importance of consistency in the Grand Prix and of taking part in as many races as possible. She finished second in Cape Town and Johannesburg, fourth in Pietermaritzburg and Gqeberha, fifth in Tshwane and 10th in Durban, for a total of 129 points.

Two runners, Fortunate Chidzivo (Retail Capital) and Glenrose Xaba (Boxer, shared the third prize after earning 117 points and R47,500 each.

The 2021 series saw the emergence of two rising stars – Cian Oldknow (Murray & Roberts) and teammate Tayla Kavanagh, aged 20.

The 25-year-old Oldknow finished fifth on the Grand Prix standings, winning R35,000.