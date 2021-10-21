Mashele banks on experience to win two title race

Olympian Precious Mashele is excited about the prospect of becoming a double 10km champion at the same event.

The Absa 10km City Run will take place in Durban on October 31, and the event will double as the Athletics SA (ASA) 10km championships.

Mashele, who celebrated his 31st birthday last week, is the favourite to win the two titles, and he cannot wait to hit the road.

The Polokwane-born athlete secured fourth place at the PKO Poznan Half-Marathon in Poland with a personal best of 60:00.

He won several 5,000m and 10,000m races across the country. He described 2021 as his best year on the track and road events. His PB in the 5,000m is 13:11:65 and in the 10 000m is 27:55:87.

“It’s been an unbelievable year for me. I am excited about the Durban race. I am still hungry to run and win races. I am happy that we have more opportunities to race. It is the most important thing for me,” said Mashele.

Mashele is a man of few words, and he wants his work to talk for itself.

The man, who trains at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg, with a group of runners coached by SA long-distance legend Hendrick Ramaala, said he learned a lot at the Olympics in July.

“It will be an honour for me to win another 10km race. The race in Durban is big. I learned a lot at the Olympics, and I used the experience in Poland. I hope that it will help me to win the race in Durban."